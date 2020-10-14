Power restoration works on war-footing in Godavari districts, says official

VIJAYAWADA

14 October 2020 01:01 IST

Substations, feeders, distribution transformers damaged due to rain

The Electricity Department has initiated immediate measures to restore power infrastructure in the flood-hit areas of East and West Godavari districts, where substations and other facilities were affected by incessant rain.

According to the officials, three 33KV substations and one 132 KV substation in the Godavari districts were flooded and several 33KV and 11KV feeders, distribution transformers (DTRs) and leaning poles were damaged. Energy Secretary Srikant Nagulapalli said all feeders, poles and failed DTRs would be fixed. “Despite inundation, the power supply is on in the Godavari districts. Also, all districts are getting 100 % power supply,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

With the IMD forecasting heavy rain and strong winds in the coastal districts, the department has put the officials on high alert and is prepared for any eventuality. In a tele-conference on Tuesday, Mr. Srikant asked AP-Transco Joint MD K. Sreedhar Reddy, Grid and Transmission Director K. Praveen Kumar, Managing Directors and Chairpersons of the eastern, southern and central power distribution companies Nagalakshmi Selvarajan, H. Haranatha Rao and Padma Janardhan Reddy respectively to take all precautionary measures to avoid any untoward incident. “Officials should act swiftly to restore power supply in flood-hit areas,” he said.

Minister briefed

Mr. Srikanth briefed Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy on the preparedness of the department. The Minister said the situation needed to be monitored. In case of any problem, the government should be informed about it, he said.