Power play plagues Anantapur’s iconic SSBN College management

Things have been running smoothly for more than half-a-century in the iconic Autonomous Sri Sai Baba National (SSBN) PG and Degree College in Anantapur. But a recent rift between members of the governing board is threatening the reputation and running of the institution.

A long history

Located in 7.5 acres in the heart of the city, SSBN College, as it is popularly known in Anantapur, has an iconic status and several alumni of this institution are in respectable positions in politics, academia and students flock to this college for its facilities, robust infrastructure, and the lowest fees.

With a large number of residents emotionally attached to the institution, recent media statements and allegations by insiders of financial misappropriation by the management by insiders, people are looking to peaceful resolution of the issues.

When The Hindu contacted the SSBN Correspondent Pullalarevu Lakshmi Narayana (PLN) Reddy, he explained that some people wantted to usurp power in the management of the Anantapur District National Education (ADNE) Trust, Anantapur, founded by late Sirivaram Adinarayana Rao in 1942.

Funds rich

It all started with a small school with eight teachers in the land purchased for ₹ 14,200 in 1942 by the founder. After his demise, P.L.N. Reddy assumed office as Correspondent in 1970. “The Trust, with a good bank balance in the form of deposits has been getting funds from the UGC, and other State funding agencies for various projects. It had been spending money meticulously saving every paisa possible taking up projects in a transparent manner,” Mr. Reddy explained.

Meanwhile, some members of the managing committee had made allegations of funds misappropriation in construction activity. However, P.V. Ramana Reddy, president of the managing committee looking after infrastructure development and projects vehemently refuted the allegations. “Am ready for any type of scrutiny as the accounts are clear and audited by chartered accountants,” he asserted. Mr. Ramana Reddy is retired Superintending Engineer of Sri Krishnadevaraya University.