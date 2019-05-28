Power network suffers extensive damage

Gale blew down 470 electrical poles, 40 transformers and two 765-kV towers in five mandals of the district. The damage was expected to touch ₹2.2 crore - ₹1.2 crore to the APSPDCL and ₹1 crore to the Transco, said officials of the Electricity department.

The towers and transformers were downed in Jammalamadugu, Mylavaram, Peddamudiyam, Kondapuram and Muddanur mandals.

Superintending Engineer of the department M. Siva Prasad Reddy told reporters on Monday that personnel with required equipment had been deployed to carry out repairs. He added that electricity supply had been restored to Jammalamadugu and would be restored to the rest of the mandals soon.

He appealed to people to stay away from the damaged lines and asked them to inform the department if any poles or transformers were not repaired. “Because there is large-scale damage, repairs may take a few days. We appeal to people to be patient,” he said.