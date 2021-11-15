Power Ministry asks States to achieve NDC goals

Vijayawada

15 November 2021 07:24 IST

It lauds A.P.’s efforts in promoting energy efficiency and conservation

The Union Ministry of Power (MoP) has appreciated the efforts being made by the Energy Department of Andhra Pradesh to promote energy efficiency and energy conservation by setting up a dedicated State Designated Agency (SDA) – the A.P. State Energy Conservation Mission (AP-SECM).

While complimenting Andhra Pradesh for emerging as a role model for other States, the MoP called for a sustained campaign by all to achieve the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) goals related to greenhouse gas emissions.

The MoP, in a recent communique to the Energy Department, observed that the SDAs of Andhra Pradesh and Kerala were in the forefront of promoting energy efficiency and conservation activities, a press release issued by SECM CEO A. Chandra Sekhar Reddy said.

IoT-based projects

He mentioned that Abhay Bhakre, Director General of the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), had praised Andhra Pradesh for implementing Internet of Things-based technology projects for saving energy in the MSMEs.

In this regard, IoT-based power monitoring devices had been installed in 65 MSMEs in East and West Godavari districts to map energy-intensive processes in order to conserve energy.

As per the BEE, the industrial sector alone consumes 40% of total energy consumed in India, and the sector may record a rapid increase in demand in the future.