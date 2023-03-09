ADVERTISEMENT

Power Grid Corporation approves ₹4,070 cr. investment in Kurnool

March 09, 2023 07:15 am | Updated 07:16 am IST - KURNOOL

The Hindu Bureau

The Board of Directors of the Power Grid Corporation of India Limited has approved two projects valued at ₹4,040.98 crore to be grounded in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh.

One of the projects will come up at Kolimigundla at an estimated cost of ₹524.04 crore, and is scheduled to be commissioned by November, 2025. This information was filed in the BSE and NSE on Tuesday as per Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

The filing made by the company said its Board of Directors in their meeting held on Monday accorded investment approvals. The second project was a transmission system for Kurnool Wind Energy Zone/Solar Energy Zone at an estimated cost of ₹3,546 crore scheduled to be commissioned by November, 2024.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US