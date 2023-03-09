HamberMenu
Power Grid Corporation approves ₹4,070 cr. investment in Kurnool

March 09, 2023 07:15 am | Updated 07:16 am IST - KURNOOL

The Hindu Bureau

The Board of Directors of the Power Grid Corporation of India Limited has approved two projects valued at ₹4,040.98 crore to be grounded in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh.

One of the projects will come up at Kolimigundla at an estimated cost of ₹524.04 crore, and is scheduled to be commissioned by November, 2025. This information was filed in the BSE and NSE on Tuesday as per Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

The filing made by the company said its Board of Directors in their meeting held on Monday accorded investment approvals. The second project was a transmission system for Kurnool Wind Energy Zone/Solar Energy Zone at an estimated cost of ₹3,546 crore scheduled to be commissioned by November, 2024.

