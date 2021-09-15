Power generation begins on A.P. side of Srisailam

Nod of KRMB sought to utilise excess water for the purpose

Power generation began on the Right Power House (Andhra Pradesh side) of the Srisailam Dam on Tuesday morning, following good inflows from the Tungabhadra and the Jurala projects.

The dam was receiving 1,05,200 cusecs of water at 3 p.m., while the outflow was put at 66,840 cusecs with A.P. Power House utilising 27,568 cusecs and Telangana 31,784 cusecs of water.

The A.P. Engineer-in-Chief (Irrigation) has written a letter to the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB), seeking permission to start power generation by utilising the excess water that would begin to flow into the dam through spillway, with the storage reaching 201.58 tmcft against the dam’s capacity of 215.8 tmcft.

The water level now stands at 882 feet against the maximum of 885 feet. The brimming Tungabhadra Dam is discharging 5,140 cusecs into Sunkesula, which is discharging 23,753 cusecs into Srisailam Dam. Another 85,693 cusecs from the Jurala project on the Krishna River is being received at Srisailam Dam.

With the good rain in catchment areas of both the rivers, more inflows are expected into the Srisailam Dam.