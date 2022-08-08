Andhra Pradesh: Power employees protest against Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2022

Power sector employees staging a demonstration against the proposed Electricity Amendment Bill, 2022 at the CPDCL corporate office on Government ITI Road in Vijayawada on Monday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

August 08, 2022 20:32 IST

No discussions held with States, they allege

VIJAYAWADA Power sector employees organised demonstrations against the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2022 across the State on Monday under the aegis of the AP State Electricity Employees’ Joint Action Committee (APSEE-JAC) in response to a call given by the National Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees and Engineers. The JAC insisted that the Bill was aimed at privatising electricity supply and would be detrimental to the interests of the consumers. The Centre rushed the draft Bill without consulting employees and engineers of power utilities and other stakeholders, the JAC said. Advertisement Advertisement The requirement that the Bill should be discussed with the States as electricity was a concurrent subject has also not been met, the JAC members said, alleging that certain guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court were also ignored. Neither the States nor their power utilities were given an adequate opportunity to put across their views, the JAC leaders alleged, demanding that the Centre give up its unilateral decisions contained in the Bill.

