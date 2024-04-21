ADVERTISEMENT

Power demand in Andhra Pradesh reaches a new high of 13,319 MW on April 19

April 21, 2024 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Steps taken to improve coal supplies to thermal power plants and DISCOMs are making due efforts to resolve any supply issues at the earliest, say official sources

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Power demand is expected to rise further in the State as heatwave gets more scorching in the coming few weeks, forcing people to use air conditioners even at night. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

With the summer becoming intense with each passing day, power demand in the State has been increasing steeply over the last few weeks and it reached a new high of 13,319 megawatts (MW) on April 19 surpassing the 13,255 MW recorded on March 7.

ADVERTISEMENT

The power utilities have successfully met the demand and ensured smooth supply throughout the State. 

The average daily consumption so far in April stood at 242.66 million units (MU) compared to 231.66 MU recorded in the corresponding month last year, according to official sources. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The State recorded an all-time high daily consumption of 263.24 MU on June 16, 2023 and a peak demand of 12,900 MW on June 17, 2023. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Power demand is expected to rise further as the heatwave gets more scorching in the coming few weeks, forcing the consumers to use air conditioners even at night.

Due to the rising loads, it is predicted that the demand will cross the previous highest of 263.44 MU soon. 

Steps were taken to improve coal supplies to the thermal power plants (TPPs) and the DISCOMs are making due efforts to resolve any supply issues at the earliest, the sources said. 

The Energy Department is reviewing the generation, transmission and distribution activities periodically to ensure efficient output from the TPPs while tapping into the green energy pool, the sources said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US