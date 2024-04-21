Power demand in Andhra Pradesh reaches a new high of 13,319 MW on April 19

April 21, 2024 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

With the summer becoming intense with each passing day, power demand in the State has been increasing steeply over the last few weeks and it reached a new high of 13,319 megawatts (MW) on April 19 surpassing the 13,255 MW recorded on March 7.

The power utilities have successfully met the demand and ensured smooth supply throughout the State.

The average daily consumption so far in April stood at 242.66 million units (MU) compared to 231.66 MU recorded in the corresponding month last year, according to official sources.

The State recorded an all-time high daily consumption of 263.24 MU on June 16, 2023 and a peak demand of 12,900 MW on June 17, 2023.

Power demand is expected to rise further as the heatwave gets more scorching in the coming few weeks, forcing the consumers to use air conditioners even at night.

Due to the rising loads, it is predicted that the demand will cross the previous highest of 263.44 MU soon.

Steps were taken to improve coal supplies to the thermal power plants (TPPs) and the DISCOMs are making due efforts to resolve any supply issues at the earliest, the sources said.

The Energy Department is reviewing the generation, transmission and distribution activities periodically to ensure efficient output from the TPPs while tapping into the green energy pool, the sources said.