Power cuts to continuein five districts

With coal supply not picking up from rain-hit Odisha and other areas for the thermal power plants in the State, the Eastern Power Distribution Company of AP Ltd (APEPDCL) has decided to resort to load shedding. The areas served by the Discom have been experiencing undeclared power cuts for the past few days.

As per latest information, the situation has improved to some extent following the intervention of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy who asked the officials to explore the possibility of tapping alternative agencies.

Sources told The Hindu that in Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, East and West Godavari districts where the demand is of the order of 2,700 MW per day, the shortfall had been reduced to 300 MW on Tuesday as against 600-700 MW two to three days ago.

When contacted, an official of APEPDCL said normal supply would be restored within a week. Shortfall in coal supply from Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd and other sources in Odisha, strike by mine workers and shortfall in supply of rakes had led to the situation, he added.

As a result, NTPC Simhadri Super Thermal Power Plant, which is located at Deepanjalinagar near Parawada, is being operated at a reduced capacity. An official said three of the four units, each with a capacity of 500 MW, were out of action.