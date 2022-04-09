Power cuts, holiday worry industrial workers

They fear the power cuts will rob them of their daily wages

Officials of the Andhra Pradesh State Power Distribution Corporation Limited (SPDCL) have stepped up inspections at the industrial units under its purview, covering Chittoor, Tirupati, Rayachoti, and Kadapa districts, to enforce a 50% power cut.

According to the officials, the number of mega projects under the SPDCL in the region impacted by the power cuts is 170, in addition to 9,271 MSME units. Close to two lakh workers are employed in these units, apart from temporary workers.

The officials said there are more than 12,000 LT, 1,100 HT, and about 4,300 industrial connections, mostly educational institutions.

May continue till June

A senior official of the Factories Department said that though the State government was claiming that the power cuts would end soon, it was more likely to continue till June, predominantly impacting the major industries.

“The temporary workers will be impacted first, followed by further sagging of the sick units. A majority of the skilled workers in several industries are from the northern States. The managements should either provide them salaries irrespective of their working or non-working days. Otherwise, the workforce is prone to return to their States,” he said.

Power loom sector hit

The owners of the power loom sector in Nagari maintained that the 50% load shedding would affect their fortunes. “Generally, the production peaks in the summer months, and the business commences from September till February. Slump in production now due to power cuts would adversely impact the morale of the workforce,” said Prakash, an owner.

Though the major industries could afford power supply through generators, the present conditions with skyrocketing fuel prices would deter them. It has been observed that compared to the consumption of regular power, power generation through fuel would be very costly and not viable for the business.

Workers of the garment industries in Kuppam expressed their fears saying that the power cuts would rob them of their daily wages. “Already we have suffered during the COVID years. We took huge loans from private parties to run our families, and are still paying interest,” said Arul Selvi (36) of Kuppam. As of now, the workers do not perceive any threat to their livelihood, but they are tense at the power cuts and power holidays.

SPDCL Public Relations Officer Thota Madhusudhan said that due to huge gap between demand and supply at 14,000 MW against a mere 2000 MW had led to the situation in the region.

“There is no need for worry among the industries and the workers as well. Our higher authorities have clearly stated that the phenomenon is temporary. The power holiday and power cuts are announced only for a couple of weeks,” he said.