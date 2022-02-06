‘Power crisis will ease by Monday’

Ongole

06 February 2022 01:23 IST

Balineni says all dues are being cleared

In the wake of criticism from the Opposition parties for power outage across the State on Thursday and Friday, Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy on Saturday maintained that the situation could be expected to normalise by Monday and that there would be no further power cuts.

Badminton tourney

Talking to mediapersons here after inaugurating a badminton tournament at the mini-stadium here, he asked the opposition parties not to make a hue and cry over emergency load relief in some power sub-stations due to some ‘technical issues’, and said dues to the tune of ₹400 crore for power purchase were being cleared.

Telugu Desam Party had no right to point an accusing finger as it had saddled power utilities with debts when it was in power, he said, adding that it was the YSRCP government which was clearing the mess.

Advertising

Advertising

TDP targets govt.

TDP MLA from Parchur Yeluri Sambasiva Rao alleged that the State was having to witness such a situation due to incompetency of the government, and added that farmers in the district were in trouble as rain-fed crops like maize dried up because the government failed to ensure nine-hour power supply without interruption as was promised.

The YSRCP government had also failed to ensure Krishna water for tail-end areas in Prakasam district, he alleged.