Power crisis in A.P.: core team constituted to overcome coal crisis 

It is mandated to closely monitor coal stocks and ensure hassle-free supply to the thermal power plants

Thermal power plants in several States have coal stocks that last three to five days against the recommended 24 days.

Energy Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy has constituted a core management team exclusively to deal with the prevailing power shortage that necessitated imposition of Restriction & Control (R&C) measures on the industrial sector.

The team is mandated to closely monitor the coal stocks at the thermal power plants (TPPs) and ensure that there are no disruptions in fuel supply by coordinating with the government.

According to an official release, several States, including Andhra Pradesh, are facing power shortage with the TPPs having coal stocks that last three to five days on an average against the recommended 24 days.

The TPPs across the country have curtailed power generation due to shortage of coal and its soaring prices in the global market.

The TPPs are said to account for more than 50% of the country’s total power capacity. The Russia–Ukraine war has also contributed to the coal crisis, it is said.

Rise in demand

On the other hand, the demand for electricity has increased phenomenally due to the revival of the economy in the post-pandemic situation.

The demand in Andhra Pradesh was 63,605 Million Units (MU) in 2018-19. It has surged to 68,905 MU now, but the coal supply has not increased at the same pace.

Several States are facing a same situation. The peak demand met so far in April 2022 was 12,293 MW, which was a 6% increase from 11,570 MW recorded in April 2021.

High per-unit price

As a result, electricity price in the spot markets are at record high.

The power price in the exchange this year stood at around ₹12 per unit, which is the highest in the last 10 years. The A.P. power utilities are forced to purchase power at that rate even in the peak hours.