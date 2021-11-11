Power consumption surpassed national average in October

VIJAYAWADA

11 November 2021 00:52 IST

‘There was no shortage in power supply despite coal crisis’

The power consumption in Andhra Pradesh surpassed the national average in October this year, amid the severe coal crisis. The consumption was up by 17.20% when compared to that of the corresponding month last year. It is higher than the national average consumption of 4.80%.

The consumption for October was put at 5,828 Million Units (MU) against 4,972 MU recorded in the same month last year, according to an official release.

It is an indication that there was no significant shortage in power supply in the State in October despite the coal crisis, said Energy Secretary N. Srikant.

In fact, Andhra Pradesh had recorded a maximum demand of 9,865 Megawatts (MW) on October 19, 2021 whereas the demand was 8,820 MW on October 31, 2020. Mr. Srikant said that the government and the power utilities took the coal crisis as a challenge and ensured that there were no major disruptions in supply.

The utilities tapped multiple sources to meet the daily grid demand and could prevent the crisis from deepening further. The Energy Secretary asked the officials to be alert to meet any contingency as it had been the government’s endeavour to be a role model in the power sector.