Power consumers spared of tariff hike despite financial crunch: Minister

VIJAYAWADA

07 December 2020 00:04 IST

‘Steps being taken to improve financial and operational performance of utilities’

In spite of the huge revenue deficit caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the severe financial crisis faced by the power distribution companies (Discoms), the government has refrained from increasing the tariff for the second consecutive year, Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy has said.

Accordingly, the Discoms had filed their Annual Revenue Requirement (ARR) before the AP Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC), the Minister said while launching the new logo of the AP State Energy Conservation Mission (AP-SECM) on Sunday.

The Minister said the government was taking all steps to improve the financial and operational performance of the power utilities.

As part of it, the government had already released ₹17,904 crore for clearing the subsidy arrears of the Discoms pending as on March 31, 2019.

Free power to agriculture

The government was successfully implementing the nine-hour free power scheme to the agriculture sector, and it was providing subsidy for the domestic consumers as well, he said. The government had also allocated ₹8,354 crore for the free power scheme, he said.

“It is providing ₹717 crore for supplying power to the aqua farmers at a subsidy and ₹1,707 crore towards domestic subsidy,” the Minister said.

Energy Secretary N. Srikant said the power utilities laid special focus on delivering outstanding consumer services and exploring ways to improve the existing systems.

He stated that the SECM would be organising various activities as part of the Energy Conservation Week from December 14 to create awareness among people on efficient use of energy.

The SECM would also be conducting energy efficiency awards competition during the period to encourage government and private institutions to implement energy efficiency activities on a large scale.

The Energy Department had already written letters to the Industries, Municipal Administration and Urban Development and R&B Departments seeking their cooperation for taking up energy efficiency measures.