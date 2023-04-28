Power consumers can register complaints at ward and village secretariats, says A.P. Minister

April 28, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Minister for Energy Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy has said that consumers now can register their complaints pertaining to electricity at the village ward secretariats concerned.

The Minister launched a portal under the Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (APSPDCL) at the Collectorate here on April 29 (Friday).

He told the media that several important topics were discussed and people-friendly measures initiated during a comprehensive review with the APSPDCL and allied departments.

“As many as 248 million units of power is being supplied per day this year as compared to the highest consumption of 232 million units per day last year. We are supplying power without interruption and quality power is being supplied to industries. Consumers should utilise the portal widely. We have added 12 more services to the 45 being provided earlier,” said the Minister.

Earlier in the day, the Minister, during a review meeting, asked the officials to ensure the supply of quality and uninterrupted power to consumers. The officials should conduct frequent reviews at the circle and division levels and take the necessary measures to overcome technical problems, he said.