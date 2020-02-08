Poverty should be the criterion for house sites, says Perni Venkataramaiah

Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah on Friday directed the village secretariat staff to consider applications from underprivileged families who do not possess white ration cards for the grant of housing sites.
Addressing the Secretariat staff here, Mr. Venkataramaiah said that the financial condition of the family should be the deciding factor for the grant of housing site, irrespective of whether or not the family possesses a white ration card.
The Minister directed the Secretariat staff to begin field-level verification to distribute old-age pensions on Saturday, and asked them to prepare for distributing the February-month pension on February 20 for those whose pension was put on hold.
Machilipatnam Municipal Chairman S. Sivarama Krishna and other officials were present.
