Poverty rate in Andhra Pradesh has dropped to 6% from 11% during YSRCP rule, says Minister

Samajika Sadhuikara Yatra of the YSRCP continue to draw good crowd as Ministers highlight the achievement of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy

December 17, 2023 11:59 pm | Updated 11:59 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

 

The ongoing Samajika Sadhikara Yatra, the Statewide public outreach programme of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) continued to draw good crowds as it passed through Gopalapuram, Nandigama and Kurnool constituencies on December 17 (Sunday).

Several Ministers and key leaders of the ruling party highlighted the achievements of the government and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in the social welfare of people and the developmental strides made by Andhra Pradesh in the last four and a half years.

The YSRCP leaders including Deputy Chief Ministers K. Narayana Swamy, S.B. Amzath Basha, Ministers Merugu Nagarjuna, Jogi Ramesh, Adimulapu Suresh, Gummanur Jayaram, and others participated in the bus yatra and reiterated the ruling party’s commitment to the upliftment and empowerment of the marginalised communities. 

“Under the leadership of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, the poverty rate in the State has decreased from 11% to 6%. The government has spent ₹65,000 crore to ensure access to education by all underprivileged children,” said Minister Karumuri Nageswara Rao.

At a public meeting in Nandigama, MLA Mondithoka Jagan Mohan Rao highlighted the achievements of the YSRCP government. “In the last four and a half years, the government has allocated nearly ₹5 lakh crore, which constitutes 50% of the State budget, for the poor. This makes Andhra Pradesh the first State in the country to implement such a large-scale welfare initiative,” he said. 

Mr. Amzath Basha said that the government had allocated ₹23,175 crore for the upliftment of Muslim communities. “This is a substantial increase when compared to the ₹2,650 crore spent during the Telugu Desam Party’s (TDP’s) tenure,” he said.

In Kurnool, Minister Adimulapu Suresh said, “Thanks to the Chief Minister’s initiatives, poverty is no longer a barrier to higher education for our children. Whether pursuing advanced studies or learning in English medium, this marks a significant step forward in educational empowerment.”

MLA Hafeez Khan said that the YSRCP government had disbursed ₹2.36 lakh crore through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) under various welfare schemes, substantially improving the economic status of the poor beneficiaries.

