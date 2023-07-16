Poverty not a hindrance to do wonders in studies, says MLC

July 16, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

North Andhra Teachers’ Constituency MLC Pakalapati Raghuvarma on Sunday said that poverty and family background are not a hindrance for students to do wonders in studies as many great people had studied in government institutions and went ahead to establish successful careers.

Along with Chaitanya Yuvajana Seva Sangham founder Majji Kanta Rao, he felicitated meritorious students who had proved their talent in the 10th class examination. He urged the students to have a clear goal about their career and work with dedication till they reached their target.

Mr. Kanata Rao said that his association was encouraging students with cash awards and books every year to motivate other students.. Centurion University dean M. Murali and others were present.