HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Poverty not a hindrance to do wonders in studies, says MLC

July 16, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

The Hindu Bureau
MLC Pakalapati Raghuvarma presenting a book to a student in Vizianagaram on Sunday.

MLC Pakalapati Raghuvarma presenting a book to a student in Vizianagaram on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

North Andhra Teachers’ Constituency MLC Pakalapati Raghuvarma on Sunday said that poverty and family background are not a hindrance for students to do wonders in studies as many great people had studied in government institutions and went ahead to establish successful careers.

Along with Chaitanya Yuvajana Seva Sangham founder Majji Kanta Rao, he felicitated meritorious students who had proved their talent in the 10th class examination. He urged the students to have a clear goal about their career and work with dedication till they reached their target.

Mr. Kanata Rao said that his association was encouraging students with cash awards and books every year to motivate other students.. Centurion University dean M. Murali and others were present.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.