Poverty, inequalities on the rise during YSRCP rule: TDP

VIJAYAWADA

12 July 2020 23:48 IST

Welfare has taken a beating, says Ramakrishnudu

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has alleged that poverty and inequalities have risen significantly in the State ever since the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) came to power.

“Welfare has taken a beating under the inefficient rule of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and corruption is on the rise,” a statement quoted TDP politburo member Yanamala Ramakrishnudu as saying on Sunday.

‘Schemes scrapped’

Mr. Ramakrishnudu said that the YSRCP, after assuming the office, had scrapped many welfare schemes introduced by the previous TDP government.

“More so, the government is tricking the people by renaming the old schemes. The State and Central government schemes were clubbed and being claimed as new schemes introduced by the YSRCP,” he said.

The TDP leader further accused the YSCRP government of introducing ‘illusionary schemes’. “The scrapping of welfare schemes introduced during the TDP’s tenure have deprived the poor of benefits worth ₹18,026 crore in the last 14 months,” said the former Finance Minister.

The government has also cut spending on development of BCs, SCs, STs and minorities by 50%, he claimed.

“The previous TDP government spent ₹6,149 crore on the welfare of BCs, SCs, STs and minorities in 2018-19 financial year, while the YSRCP spent only ₹3,382 crore during the 2019-20 fiscal. The sub plan funds were diverted,” said Mr. Ramakrishnudu.

The social welfare funds were also trimmed to ₹919 crore from ₹6,407 crore, he said. The funds for the development SCs and STs were cut by 7.63%. Same is the case for allocations to the welfare of women, children, differently abled and senior citizens, he added.