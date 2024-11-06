ADVERTISEMENT

Poverty alleviation, literacy, employment will be prioritised in the district, promises new Kadapa Collector

Updated - November 06, 2024 09:37 pm IST - KADAPA

He assures to work in tandem with the State government’s directive to deliver the benefits of welfare schemes to all the beneficiaries

The Hindu Bureau

Cherukuri Sridhar interacting with his office staff after taking charge as District Collector, in Kadapa on Wednesday.

Sridhar Cherukuri said that he will prioritise poverty alleviation, improvement of literacy rate and employment generation in the district, after formally taking charge as the new District Collector of Kadapa, here on Wednesday.

Mr. Cherukuri interacted with his team of officers led by Joint Collector Aditi Singh, and promised to work in tandem with the State government’s directive to deliver the benefits of welfare schemes to all the beneficiaries and ensure overall development.

Later, he went around the Collectorate building, inspected the various departments like the control room, National Informatics Centre (NIC), integrated command centre, PGRS hall, video-conference hall etc., and also interacted with the section staff.

District Revenue Officer in-charge Srinivasulu was also present.

