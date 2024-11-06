 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Poverty alleviation, literacy, employment will be prioritised in the district, promises new Kadapa Collector

Published - November 06, 2024 09:11 pm IST - KADAPA

The Hindu Bureau
Cherukuri Sridhar interacting with his office staff after taking charge as District Collector, in Kadapa on Wednesday.

Cherukuri Sridhar interacting with his office staff after taking charge as District Collector, in Kadapa on Wednesday.

Sridhar Cherukuri said that he will prioritise poverty alleviation, improvement of literacy rate and employment generation in the district, after formally taking charge as the new District Collector of Kadapa, here on Wednesday.

Mr. Cherukuri interacted with his team of officers led by Joint Collector Aditi Singh, and promised to work in tandem with the State government’s directive to deliver the benefits of welfare schemes to all the beneficiaries and ensure overall development.

Later, he went around the Collectorate building, inspected the various departments like the control room, National Informatics Centre (NIC), integrated command centre, PGRS hall, video-conference hall etc., and also interacted with the section staff.

District Revenue Officer in-charge Srinivasulu was also present.

Published - November 06, 2024 09:11 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.