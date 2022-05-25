Poverty alleviation a priority , says Justice Amanullah

May 25, 2022 22:22 IST

Sensitisation workshop on Effective Implementation of Poverty Alleviation Scheme held

Poverty alleviation is being made possible by the welfare schemes of the Central and State governments, and the State and District Legal Service Authorities have a mandate to ensure that the schemes reach every beneficiary, said Judge of High Court of Andhra Pradesh and Executive Chairman of AP State Legal Services Authority Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah.

Addressing a sensitisation workshop on “Effective Implementation of Poverty Alleviation Scheme 2015”,’ organised by the Guntur District Legal Services Authority, Justice Amanullah said there was a lot of economic disparity in society and the wealthy had to share their resources with the poor, which was among foremost of principles of natural justice.

He said that it was the right of every citizen to access welfare schemes of the government and it was the duty of all institutions to raise an awareness on such schemes.

The State Legal Services Authority had so far conducted 187 workshops aimed at creating awareness on legal services, and extended financial assistance to 157 persons. During COVID-19, 15 children who had lost parents were extended a financial assistance of ₹10 lakh each.

AP State Legal Services Authority Member-Secretary and District Sessions Judge M. Babitha said that children from 6 to 14 years had a fundamental right to education.

Guntur District Collector M. Venugopal Reddy said that ward and village secretariats had been equipped to provide all kinds of services to people at their doorstep.

Collector of Palnadu Siva Sankar Lotheti , SP Guntur, K. Arif Hafeez, SP of Bapatla Vakul Jindal also spoke.