Pournami Garuda seva cancelled

Tirumala

27 March 2021 18:53 IST

The TTD has dispensed with the performance of Pournami Garuda seva organised once a month and the annual Tumburu Theertha Mukkoti slated for Sunday.

While the decision to cancel the monthly Garuda seva was taken in view of the annual Teppotsavams currently under progress, it resolved not to permit devotees for Tumburu Theertha Mukkoti in accordance with COVID guidelines.

Thousands of devotees throng Tumburu Theertham, the sacred water body situated amid the thick Tirumala forests about eight kilometres from the shrine, every year to take a holy bath on Phalguna Pournami (Sunday).

Advertising

Advertising