Potu workers told to follow norms

Manual being readied for them, says TTD Additional Executive Officer

TTD Additional Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy on Thursday exhorted the potu workers to strictly adhere to the guidelines in the preparation of the famed laddus.

At a meeting, Mr. Reddy urged them not to forget that pilgrims attached immense sanctity to the laddu prasadam and hence they should discharge their duties with utmost dedication.

He cautioned them that frequent fire accidents inside the temple kitchen, though a result of human error, were bound to impact the sentiments of the devout in a big way. A summarised manual based on the suggestions of the fire, health and temple authorities was being readied and would be shortly provided to them which, he said, should be followed in letter and spirit to avoid recurrence of such incidents.

Later, he inspected various guest houses, cottages and interacted with inmates to know their response with regard to the facilities extended to them by the TTD.

