Potu of Kanaka Durga temple to be ready by Dasara 2022

VIJAYAWADA

18 August 2021 01:18 IST

‘CM has assured release of funds’

Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthnam has commenced the construction of the potu, the temple kitchen, at the foothills of Indrakeeladri.

According to information, Kanaka Durga temple authorities have decided to construct the potu near the pathway of Sivalayam,which is located atop Indrakeeladri as part of the temple development plans. In fact, the potu was shifted downhill as soon as Bhavani mandapam and other structures were pulled down a couple of years ago to develop the greenery there. The temple prasadam potu has been located downhill since then.

Kanaka Durga temple officials have prepared plans to construct the potu in a space of 2,500 square metres (more than 26,900 sft). Fourteen prasadam counters would come up in the proposed building. The existing prasadam counters at Mallikarjuna Maha Mandapam would be shifted there. Kitchen and stores would be shifted to the new building which will comprise a cellar and first floor. The temple administration has already given administrative and technical sanction for the project. Tenders have been finalised and the contract was awarded to M/s.SR Edifice Pvt. Ltd.

When contacted, Devasthanam Executive Officer Bhaskar said that the potu works cost ₹8.5 crore. The works are expected to be completed by Dasara 2022. Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy assured to release funds for the development of the temple during his visit to the temple during Dasara festivities. Accordingly, developmental works were lined up. The construction of the potu was one of the nine developmental works, he explained.