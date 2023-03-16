ADVERTISEMENT

Potti Sriramulu’s birth anniversary celebrated at YSRCP office

March 16, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau

The birth anniversary of Sri Potti Sriramulu was celebrated at YSR Congress Party office here on Thursday. Deputy Speaker Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy; MLAs Velampalli Srinivasa Rao and Maddali Giridhara Rao; MLCs Lella Appireddy and Pothula Sunitha; and others attended the event. The Deputy Speaker said Potti Sriramulu undertook a hunger strike for the Telugus, which led to the formation of the then united Andhra Pradesh. “Potti Sriramulu joined the Independence struggle as per the call given by Gandhi. Both rendered great service to the State as well as the nation.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US