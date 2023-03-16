HamberMenu
Potti Sriramulu’s birth anniversary celebrated at YSRCP office

March 16, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau

The birth anniversary of Sri Potti Sriramulu was celebrated at YSR Congress Party office here on Thursday. Deputy Speaker Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy; MLAs Velampalli Srinivasa Rao and Maddali Giridhara Rao; MLCs Lella Appireddy and Pothula Sunitha; and others attended the event. The Deputy Speaker said Potti Sriramulu undertook a hunger strike for the Telugus, which led to the formation of the then united Andhra Pradesh. “Potti Sriramulu joined the Independence struggle as per the call given by Gandhi. Both rendered great service to the State as well as the nation.”

