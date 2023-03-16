ADVERTISEMENT

Potti Sriramulu remembered on his 123rd birth anniversary

March 16, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - NELLORE/ONGOLE

The Hindu Bureau

People from all walks of life paid homage to Potti Sriramulu on his 123rd birth anniversary in south coastal Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.

Sri Potti Sriramulu (SPSR) Nellore Collector K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu paid floral tributes to the statue of the Amarajeevi at Atmakur bus stand centre in Nellore and spoke about the fast-unto-death undertaken by Sriramulu, which led to redrawing the map of the country on linguistic basis.

Garlanding the statue of the freedom fighter at the C.V.N. Reading room centre in Ongole, Prakasam Collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar exhorted youth to follow the footsteps of the staunch Gandhian, who hailed from the remote Padamatipalle village in Prakasam district.

