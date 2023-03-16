HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Potti Sriramulu remembered on his 123rd birth anniversary

March 16, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - NELLORE/ONGOLE

The Hindu Bureau

People from all walks of life paid homage to Potti Sriramulu on his 123rd birth anniversary in south coastal Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.

Sri Potti Sriramulu (SPSR) Nellore Collector K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu paid floral tributes to the statue of the Amarajeevi at Atmakur bus stand centre in Nellore and spoke about the fast-unto-death undertaken by Sriramulu, which led to redrawing the map of the country on linguistic basis.

Garlanding the statue of the freedom fighter at the C.V.N. Reading room centre in Ongole, Prakasam Collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar exhorted youth to follow the footsteps of the staunch Gandhian, who hailed from the remote Padamatipalle village in Prakasam district.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.