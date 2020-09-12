Pothuraju idol damaged, hundi stolen

The locals staged a dharna protesting the theft and damaging of the idol in the temple.

Two persons damaged Pothuraju idol in a temple and stole the temple hundi in the town on Friday night.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Gudivada, N. Satyanandam, said that two persons were taken into custody on Saturday and the hundi has been recovered from them.

A case has been registered and investigation is on, the DSP said.

Meanwhile, the locals staged a dharna protesting the theft and damaging of the idol in the temple. The situation is under control, the police said.

In a separate incident, miscreants damaged former Chief Minister’s, N.T.R and Y.S.R’s statues at T. Narsapuram village, in West Godavari district on Saturday.

The T. Narsapuram police registered cases on both the incidents and took up investigation.