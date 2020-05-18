‘Pothireddypadu project not detrimental to TS interests’

The Andhra Pradesh Water Resources Department (WRD) has informed the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) that the execution of the Pothireddypadu head regulator project will not harm the interests of Telangana as the drawls are within the allocations made to the respective States.

While giving an assurance to that effect, the department has complained that the Telangana government is constructing several projects that will jeopardise the interests of Andhra Pradesh when it comes to meeting the drinking water requirement of Rayalaseema, Nellore and Prakasam districts.

Despite repeated pleas by Andhra Pradesh to the KRMB and Central Water Commission (CWC) to prevail on Telangana to ensure that no Detailed Project Reports (DPR) are placed without taking the recommendations made by the KRMB into account and obtaining necessary approvals from the Apex Council, the neighbouring State is going ahead with several projects, the WRD pointed out.

In a letter to the KRMB, the WRD stated that Telangana has several outlets and pump houses for drawing water from Pothireddypadu at a level of 800 feet and it can also draw 42,000 cusecs for power generation from a level of 796 feet.

“Such moves will deprive Rayalaseema, Nellore and Prakasam districts of both drinking and irrigation water,” the letter said.

On the other hand, for Andhra Pradesh, full drawls can be achieved above 881 feet only and the drawls will keep falling from level of 881 feet to 854 feet and drops to 7,000 cusecs at 854 feet.

Moreover, the scope for full drawl through Pothireddypadu head regulator is available for 15 days at best on an average in a year. As such Andhra Pradesh is unable to draw its share of water in the available short period, the WRD officials argued.

The WRD also said that the planning of new projects planned by by A.P. and Telangana is to be recommended by the KRMB, the CWC and the Apex Council as per the A.P. State Reorganisation Act, 2014.

‘TS flouted norms’

“However, Telangana has flouted the norms and since the bifurcation, the government has undertaken five projects —Palamuru-Rangareddy, Dindi, Bhakta Ramadas and Tummilla lift irrigation schemes, apart from the water grid project which is based on the surplus water, envisaging utilisation of 150.53 tmcft of Krishna waters without allocations by the Krishna Waters Disputes Tribunal-I and clearances from the KRMB, the CWC and the Apex Council. These projects are affecting the interests of the lower riparian State (A.P.),” the WRD said.

Scrutiny of project sought

Besides, Telangana has enhanced the scope of Kalwakurthi and Nettempadu lift schemes and Srisailam Left Bank Canal without prior approvals. The Telangana government should be made to place the DPRs of all the above projects before the KRMB, the CWC and the Apex Council for scrutiny, the WRD appealed.