Postponing local body polls not correct: MLA

Postponement of elections to local bodies without discussing with the State government and not ascertaining its stand was not correct, said Narasaraopet MLA Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy on Tuesday.

He told reporters along with YSRCP leader Koyya Prasada Reddy that the postponement of elections was unwarranted and it could be put off only when there was law and order problem. In an exigency like nominees not coming forward to file papers the polls could be put off, he said and described postponing in the name of COVID-19 was unfortunate.

Elections were postponed because of the conspiracy between TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu and State Election Commissioner N. Ramesh Kumar.

Stating that the country had been successful in controlling the spread of COVID-19, he said of the 92 suspected cases of COVID-19 only one tested positive in the State. The Epidemic Act 1987 was being implemented and rapid action teams were formed at the State and the Central level. He said 250 isolation beds in Visakhapatnam and 200 in Tirupati were made available. The government ordered all medical colleges to have 10 isolation beds each, he informed.

The MLA said Mr. Naidu was not justified in ridiculing the use of paracetamol. An expert from Christian Medical College, Vellore, as well as Kerala and Telangana Chief Ministers also spoke about use of paracetamol for treatment of the virus, he added.