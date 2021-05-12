Postpone CBSE training for teachers, urges MLC

Member of the Legislative Council Pakalapati Raghuvarma on Wednesday strongly opposed the proposed introduction of CBSE syllabus in government schools, stating that it was not practical to impart lessons in English to children who are from a Telugu-medium background.

Mr. Raghuvarma was the chief guest at a meeting convened by the Andhra Pradesh Teachers’ Federation in Vizianagaram on Wednesday. Speaking at the meet, he urged the government to postpone the training programmes for teachers as many of them were contracting COVID-19, with over a hundred teachers reportedly succumbing to the virus in the last one month across the State.

APTF State president Koppara Bhanumurthy said that the proposed CBSE introduction was a failure, and claimed that this was seen in 2019 itself. APTF State secretaries B. Venkatapathi Raju and Dhavala Saraswati asked the government to relieve Mandal Educational Officers and headmasters from Nadu-Nedu renovation works immediately.

APTF Vizianagaram district president Bankuru Joginaidu and APTF district senior secretary Kuruhuri Srinivasan urged Mr. Raghuvarma to oppose the introduction of CBSE syllabus and National Education Policy in the next Council session. APTF leaders Karri Ravi and Shaik Bukhari Babu were present at the meeting.