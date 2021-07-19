Postman’s daughter defies daunting odds to crack CAT

TIRUPATI

19 July 2021 00:47 IST

Arigala Lakshmi is a third year B.Sc student at TTD College

For Arigala Lakshmi, securing admission to the prestigious Indian Institute of Management (IIM) has been a dream come true.

The third year B.Sc. Computer Science student at Sri Padmavathi Women’s Degree and PG College in Tirupati managed to clear the Common Admission Test (CAT) and secure admission to Indian Institute of Management-Bodh Gaya.

Advertising

Advertising

Ms. Lakshmi competed with over two lakh students who appeared for the exam to secure admission in one of the IIM’s campuses.

The daughter of a postman, Ms. Lakshmi’s humble beginnings did not deter her from dreaming big. “It was thrilling to see my name on the final list,” she said.

Speaking to The Hindu, Ms. Lakshmi narrated how she was trained by Kautilya CL coaching institute that helped her crack the difficult test. She gave full credit to her father A. Murali for helping her with information on CAT, as well as getting her into preparatory mode. Her mother A. Sridevi, a homemaker, also gave her full support.

“Many alumni of TTD degree colleges, despite their poor financial background, have settled in great fields and it is due to their sheer ability to hone their skills that they managed to reach the goal,” says Kautilya-CL director N. Sridhar.

“It is a matter of pride that a student from our college is all set to enter the IIM’s portals. Girls should look beyond the possible,” said principal K. Mahadevamma, who felicitated the girl along with vice-principal P. Kumari, warden C. Umarani and student council in-charge C. Bhuvaneswari.

As the current academic year has run astray due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ms. Lakshmi is getting ready to write her last semester exam, while simultaneously holding on to the reins of her first year MBA at IIM Bodh Gaya, which is set to begin by the end of this month.