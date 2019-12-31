Poster released on nationwide strike of insurance employees

Insurance Corporation Employees Union (ICEU) released a poster pertaining to the nationwide strike of insurance employees on January 8.

LIC Employees Union president A. Srinivas, General Secretary A. Raghunatha Reddy, women’s wing convener G. Parijathamma and GIC Employees Union leaders Ram Babu and Hussain Peeru, who released the poster, said the graffiti would help spread the message among the public on the need to safeguard the sector, with the Centre intending to increase the cap on FDI from 49% to 74%. They also flayed the Centre for mulling to get LIC of India listed in the stock market and divestment of its shares in the GIC. The strike would also demand payment of old pension scheme for employees who joined the corporation from April 1, 2010 and taking up of pay revision at the earliest.