Poster released for Dog Show in Guntur on Feb. 26

February 02, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.

The Guntur Range DIG C.M. Thrivikram Varma said that various breeds of dogs would participate in a competition to be organised on February 26 in Guntur city.

He released a poster related to the Dog Show at his office here on Thursday. The event, being organised by the Guntur Kennel Club, was a welcome development as such shows largely remained confined to metropolitan cities, he said. 

Dog lovers could learn many new things like how to nurture and train them. Those who wished to participate in the show could contact the temporary office arranged by the Club at Sri Venkateswara Vignana Mandir, opposite Guntur Municipal Corporation office, he said.

