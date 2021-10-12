Poster on volleyball tournament released

The second DRM Cup Invitation All India Volleyball Tournament will be conducted by the East Coast Railway Sports Association, Waltair, at the Waltair Railway Volleyball Ground from October 24 to 27.

A poster was released by Divisional Railway Manager & President ECoRSA Anup Satpathy in the presence of Pradeep Yadav, Sports Officer/E.Co.RSA and members of the association.

The day and night matches will be organised under the floodlights at the Waltair Sports Complex. In all, eight teams, representing various States and organisations would be participating in the tournament. The inaugural function will be held on October 24.