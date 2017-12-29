Poster on children’s festival released

The annual ‘Children’s Festival’ to be conducted by the city-based Kriya Society will be held on the sprawling campus of the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada here for two days from January 27.

Releasing the publicity poster of the gala event that aimed at providing entertainment and education to children, District Educational Officer S. Abraham congratulated the members of the ‘Kriya’ team for conducting the festival with new vigour every year.

Competitions

He called upon the parents and teachers to make use of the two-day festival, so that the children would get an exposure to the world outside.

Secretary of the society S.S.R. Jagannadha Rao said that children pursuing class I to X could join the festival, which would be conducted in three categories of sub-juniors, juniors and seniors and competitions would be conducted in 26 different activities from song and dance to literary criticism and short-film review.

‘No entry fee’

Mr. Rao said that like every year, there was no entry fee for the events this year too and the Kriya would arrange breakfast and lunch to the children and to their escorts.

Details

Further details could be had from the website www.kriyaonline.org, he said.