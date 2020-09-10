Poster of onlinescience contestreleased

VIJAYAWADA

10 September 2020 23:24 IST

Krishna District Education Officer (DEO) M.V. Rajya Lakshmi released a poster of the INSPIRE (Innovation in Science Pursuit for Inspired Research) Awards- MANAK (Million Minds Augmenting National Aspirations and Knowledge) at her camp office on Thursday.

The INSPIRE scheme is a flagship programme of the Department of Science and Technology (DST) executed in collaboration with the National Innovative Foundation (NIF) to motivate students in the age group of 10-15 years and studying in classes 6 to 10.

Last year, students of Krishna district bagged 701 awards and received cash prizes worth ₹10,000. The DEO appreciated the team work of the District Science Centre and others to encourage schoolchildren to participate in the programme.

The objective of the programme is to target one million original ideas/innovations rooted in science and societal applications to foster a culture of creativity and innovative thinking among schoolchildren, said Ms. Rajya Lakshmi adding that it was an online contest and under the scheme schools can nominate five best original ideas/innovations of students through till September 30.

District Science Officer Mynam Hussain, divisional coordinators P. Nageswara Rao and Srinivasa Rao and others were present.