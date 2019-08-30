Poster faux pas stirs up controversy in Vizag

Is P.T. Usha, the sprint queen, also a tennis star? The Sports Wing of the district administration here seems to think so.

A faux pas of the Sports Wing of the district administration on the occasion of National Sports day went viral on social media.

People who were on a morning walk near the Submarine Museum on Beach Road here were amazed to see a poster with a photo of tennis star Sania Mirza that identified her as P.T. Usha. The poster was arranged on the occasion of 2k Walkathon and YSR Kreeda Protasahakalu, marking National Sports Day celebrations in the city.

The sports wing, which came under severe criticism, removed the poster later. A morning walker took a picture and uploaded it on social media and it raised a storm on the social media within minutes.

The organisers also goofed up the awards received by the sportsperson. While Sania Mirza is a recipient of Padma Bhushan, Padma Shri and Arjuna Award, P.T. Usha has been awarded Padma Shri and Arjuna Award. “It seems to be a total goof up,” said K. Madhu, a morning walker.

As part of the ‘Fit India’ programme, the Beach Road was decked up with a number of posters featuring iconic sports personalities from various sporting fields, such as P.V. Sindhu, P. Gopichand, Dhyan Chand, P.T. Usha and a few others.

Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao, District Collector V Vinay Chand and a few others took part in the walk on Thursday.

Expressing anger over the incident, Joint Collector L. Shiva Shankar issued show-cause notices to the coaches in sports department here on Thursday.