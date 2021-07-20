Poster campaign on COVID guidelines launched in villages

Senior Civil Judge and District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) secretary I. Karuna Kumar on Monday launched a poster campaign on COVID-19 awareness in rural areas, focusing on the remote and forest-fringe villages of Chittoor district.

The Rural Organisation for Poverty Eradication Services (ROPES), with the support of an international NGO Children Believe, had brought in five sets of the campaign posters that highlight the importance of wearing facemasks, washing hands, using sanitisers, avoiding gatherings, getting vaccinated and maintaining physical distancing.

Inaugurating the event at his chambers here, the DLSA secretary said the poster campaign was the need of the hour in the remote villages as the mood of relaxation was setting in, in the face of the threat of the COVID-19 third wave.

Compared to the urban areas, there was a spurt in the COVID-19 cases in the rural areas in recent weeks. “Still, many in the rural pockets are reluctant to take the vaccination. The awareness campaigns would dispel fears among people, besides prompting them to adhere to the COVID protocols,” Mr. Karuna Kumar said.

ROPES chairman K. Dhanasekharan said that the poster campaign would cover about 200 remote villages of Chittoor, Bangarupalem and Palamaner mandals.

“In the coming weeks, the campaign would be extended to all over the district. The prime focus would be to display the posters at village secretariats, bus stops, government schools and hospitals,” he said, adding that pamphlets would also be distributed to the public.