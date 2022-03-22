Poster and teaser of DLSA’s short film on honour killings released in Chittoor

Principal District Judge Y.V.S.G.B. Parthasarathy releasing the poster of ‘We Are With You’ in Chittoor. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

We aim to sensitise public on social evils: principal district judge

Principal district judge Y.V.S.G.B. Parthasarathy released the poster and teaser of a short film, ‘We Are With You’, based on honour killings, at a function held at the Court Complex here in Chittoor, on Sunday.

The multilingual film, produced by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) in Chittoor, would be released shortly and would be extensively screened, focusing on the rural side.

‘Need for awareness among rural public’

Speaking to the media, the judge lamented that despite a sustained awareness campaign undertaken by the teams of legal services authority to sensitise the public, especially in rural areas, on the evils of honour killings, the practice continues to take place.

“Illiteracy, rural poverty and social discrimination are all factors that contribute to social evils,” said Mr. Parthasarathy adding that the film is an attempt on their part to bring more awareness among the public on the rights of women, and evils of honour killings.

DLSA secretary and senior civil judge I. Karunakumar said that the Rural Organization of Poverty Eradication Services (ROPES), with the support of Canadian NGO Children Believe, had extended the financial support to the short film. He said the Supreme Court, too, had encouraged them in this endeavour.

Director(India) of the Children Believe Nancy Anabel said that the teaser of the film would be widely circulated through social media. ROPES chairman K. Danasekharan said that it was a productive experience to be associated with the DLSA and the short film, a first-of-its-kind project in the country.