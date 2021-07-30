Poster against human trafficking released

VISAKHAPATNAM

30 July 2021 01:22 IST

A poster, brought out by Bala Vikas Foundation (BVF), as part of its initiative to campaign against human trafficking, was released by D.V.R. Murthy, Head of the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication of Andhra University, on the eve of World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, on Thursday.

Prof. Murthy said that human trafficking was a heinous crime and called for its all-round condemnation. The government and NGOs and civil society should play a vital role to curb this menace, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

He commented that human trafficking has been a worldwide business and India and Andhra Pradesh were no exception. He felt it could be curbed if Acts related to it were implemented in true letter and spirit. The United Nations should play an important role in it as it is a global issue, he said.

Narava Prakasa Rao, founder secretary of BVF, said that women and children were the worst sufferers of human trafficking. The Government of India has taken an initiative and introducing The Trafficking in Persons (Prevention Care and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2021.

The posters would be be pasted on the notice board of various departments, colleges and schools. He advised parents to be more vigilant and monitor the activities of their children and call 1098 and 100 in case of any issues.

Challa Ramakrishna, Chairman of Board of Studies and Tina Mary, Research Scholar were present.