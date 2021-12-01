Postcard campaign to commemorate 75 years of Independence

Vijayawada

01 December 2021 23:04 IST

Students to write a postcard to Prime Minister on selected topic

The Department of Posts (DoP) in coordination with Department of School Education and Literacy is organising a 75-lakh Postcard Campaign under the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM)’ to commemorate 75 Years of Independence.

The first phase of the campaign commenced on Wednesday and will continue till December 20. The students need to write a postcard to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on any of the two topics — “Unsung Heroes of Freedom Struggle” or “My Vision for India in 2047”.

Department of Posts Andhra Pradesh Circle Chief Postmaster-General, in a press release on Wednesday, said students of Class IV to Class XII from the schools affiliated to CBSE, including KV and NV, as well as schools affiliated to all State Boards could participate in the campaign.

The participating students should purchase the postcards at 50 Paisa per postcard. The department had made arrangements for supply of postcards to schools and despatch of postcards to the Prime Minister. For this purpose, AP Postal Circle had identified Nodal Officers in each district to coordinate with school authorities. The schools should shortlist 10 postcards with the best ideas and upload them on MyGov Portal.

The SCERTS hae been requested to shortlist 10 entries from each State received on MyGov Portal and forward them to CBSE through the CBSE portal for final selection of 75 best entries from the combined list of CBSE and State Boards.

Seventy-five students who have contributed best entries would be invited for 2nd day of Annual School Principal conference to be held on January 17, 2022, and would interact with the Prime Minister, the press release said.