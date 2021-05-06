Postal workers demand to be recognised as front line workers

The National Association of Postal Employees Group C, have demanded that the Central Government should consider postal department employees as frontline workers immediately.

In a statement, Sivaji Vasireddy, general secretary, NAPEC, and LSG accountant, Sattenapalli, said that it was appalling postal department employees exposed to general public all throughout the year have not been recognised as front line workers so far.

“Even after continuous appeal by the service unions, the Centre is yet to act on the demand for payment of ₹ 10 lakh as an ex gratia to the kith and kin of employees who died due to Covid-19, request for immediate compassionate appointment to one ward of deceased employee due to Covid-19, cashless treatment to the employees of India Post since years,” said Mr. Vasireddy Sivaji.

The employees of Department of Posts including GDS are not getting even vaccinated for Covid 19 on par with other Front Line Workers.

Further, the association also demanded that quarantine leave should be granted to the Departmental and GDS staff.

Stating that the lives of employees are in danger now and totally undated for the department, he said that thousands of employees were lost during the first wave.