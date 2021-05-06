Postal staff union seeks frontline worker status

GUNTUR

06 May 2021 22:24 IST

Compassionate appointments, ex gratia also on wish list

The National Association of Postal Employees-Group C has demanded that the Central government consider giving postal department employees the status of frontline workers on an immediate basis.

Sivaji Vasireddy, general secretary, NAPEC, and LSG accountant, Sattenapalli, said that it was appalling that postal staff have been exposed to the general public all throughout the year but have not been recognised as frontline workers so far.

Cashless treatment

“Even after continuous appeals by service unions, the Centre is yet to act on the following demands: payment of ₹10 lakh ex gratia to the kin of employees who died of COVID-19, immediate compassionate appointment of one ward of an employee who died of COVID-19, and cashless treatment for employees of India Post,” Mr. Sivaji said.

The employees of Department of Posts including GDS are not even being considered for vaccination on par with other frontline workers, he rued.

Quarantine leave

Further, the association demanded that quarantine leave should be granted to departmental and GDS staff.

Mr. Sivaji said that many employees lost their lives to COVID-19 during the first wave and stated that thousands of postal employees’ lives continued to be in danger.