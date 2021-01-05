Postal staff burdened with heavy workload, says BMS

Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) national vice president M.P. Singh has said that the changes being made in the Postal Department is imposing huge workload on the existing staff.
Addressing a meeting of postal union leaders at Gajuwaka here on Tuesday, Mr. Singh spoke on issues like staff shortage, the competition from the private sector and additional responsibilities being given to the existing staff. He demanded that ‘Gramin Dak Sevaks’ be recognised as the Postal Department employees and given all benefits on par with regular employees. He also sought recruitment of additional employees as the postal staff were being asked to extend banking services also.
Representatives of postal unions of Postal-III, Postal-II and GDS units from Nellore, Kurnool, Srikakulam, East Godavari and Krishna districts apart from Visakhapatnam district participated in the meeting and discussed various issues pertaining to the postal staff.
BMS national vice-president M. Jagadiswara Rao, State leaders I. Mutyalu and K. Satya Rao and district leaders D.R.S. Satyanarayana and A. Sita Kumari were among those who attended the meeting.
