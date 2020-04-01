Postal services continue, says official

The Department of Posts has made special arrangements for booking and delivery of important mails and bulk despatch of medicines within the State to provide service to the needy public and relief to patients suffering from critical ailments.

In a statement on Wednesday, Chief Postmaster General (CPG), Andhra Pradesh Circle, Ram Bharosa, said since postal services were categorized as essential services, all post offices in the circle were providing services like mail delivery, savings bank transactions, money order services and ATM facilities among other services.

He said all precautionary measures like social distancing and sanitisation were being followed in post offices to contain coronavirus. An amount of ₹2.88 crore was withdrawn from the 59 postal ATMs functioning in the State by depositors from March 24 to March 31. The CPG said that cash replenishment of postal ATMs was being given due care.

He said during the period between March 24 and March 31, people deposited an amount of ₹173.29 crore in their savings bank schemes across the State and a sum of ₹138.77 crore was withdrawn during this period. A total of 1,047 electronic money orders for an amount of ₹ 6.92 lakhs was paid to the payees in the State during the period.

The Chief Postmaster General also distributed fruits to the police personnel on duty to ensure strict implementation of the lockdown.